Deneuve praises Italy, discusses upcoming projects

Giovedì 07 Giugno 2018 | 18:56

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
05.06.2018

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi

Cadavere lungo i binari a Bariritardi treni fino a 2 ore
07.06.2018

Bari, 40enne morto sui binari: forse caduta dopo un furto

annuncio affitto bivani con pistola
06.06.2018

Bari «Bivani in affitto» e in cucina spunta una pistola

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari per il Palagiustizia sotto le tende
06.06.2018

Palagiustizia, ministro a Bari: «La situazione è grave valuto un decreto legge»
Le immagini della visita

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao

Bari, rapina con fumogeni a gioielleria della Mongolfiera Panico, uditi alcuni spari
07.06.2018

Bari, rapina con fumogeni
a gioielleria della Mongolfiera
Panico, uditi alcuni spari

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»
07.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per Fido. E l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

Rome

Deneuve praises Italy, discusses upcoming projects

Film star guest at Verona Festival of Beauty

Deneuve praises Italy, discusses upcoming projects

Rome, June 7 - Film star Catherine Deneuve equated Italy with beauty in praising the country during her attendance on Wednesday evening at the Festival of Beauty in Verona. "When I entered the Teatro Romano (Roman amphitheatre) I had the feeling of total beauty," she said. Along with film critic Gianni Canova and the festival's editorial director, Alessandra Zecchini, the actress whose name has long been associated with seduction in arthouse films spoke about the contemporary scene and her career, relaying unique anecdotes on encounters in her life that changed the course of film history. "I very much love Nanni Moretti," she said. "I follow him and wait eagerly for his films to come out. But also the new generation with Paolo Sorrentino, Matteo Garrone and Luca Guadagnino. Italian cinema is still very much alive." She added that "I think that European cinema is always very important. It deals with very strong subject matter and this was seen at the last Cannes Film Festival with Christophe Honoré's film, which did not win any prizes but which dealt with the difficult issue of homosexuality. It is a very beautiful love story. We can expect a great deal from French cinema." The actress then discussed her upcoming projects. "I have just shot a film with André Téchiné. In two weeks I will begin to work in France with Cédric Kahn, and then in October with Kore'eda, a Japanese director that I absolutely adore and who just won the Cannes Palme d'Or." On her long and successful career, Deneuve said that "in Truffaut's 'La Sirène du Mississipi', there was no written script, which made everything difficult. It was an incredible experience because he loved the actors very much. He was attentive and close to them, with such intensity." She also had unique anecdotes on Luis Buñuel, who directed her in 'Belle de Jour', which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 1967, with Deneuve's acting rated one of the best in the history of film. "Working with Buñuel was special. He wanted the scenes to be done as described in the screenplay. When I saw it, I realized that it had more to do with the fantasies of my character, which later became a reference point for psychoanalysts on the issue of sexism. I never imagined it would become a classic." The fifth Festival of Beauty of Verona is drawing to a close with the final events: on June 7 there will be philosopher and former Venice mayor Massimo Cacciari at Teatro Filarmonico and musician Morgan's orchestral tribute to late singer-songwriter Fabrizio De Andrè at Teatro Romano, on June 8-9 there will be concerts by Bosnian musician Goran Bregovic and band Elio e le Storie Tese, and the closing event will be in June 10 with pianist Stefano Bollani.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Italy respects and honours NATO commitments - Trenta (3)

Italy respects and honours NATO commitments - Trenta (3)

 
Neapolitan pizza chefs say no to femicide

Neapolitan pizza chefs say no to femicide

 
Meeting with Salvini will take place - Tunisian envoy (3)

Meeting with Salvini will take place - Tunisian envoy (3)

 
Deneuve praises Italy, discusses upcoming projects

Deneuve praises Italy, discusses upcoming projects

 
Hate speech index falls

Hate speech index falls

 
Regeni consultant wife gets another 15 days

Regeni consultant wife gets another 15 days

 
Boost corruption fight Conte and Cantone concur (3)

Boost corruption fight Conte and Cantone concur (3)

 
Di Maio orders local MPs to business crisis talks (4)

Di Maio orders local MPs to business crisis talks (4)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Tavolino selvaggio, 7 denunciati a Ugento: sgomberi e sequestro

Tavolino selvaggio, 7 denunciati a Ugento: sgomberi e sequestro

 
«Per la giustizia a Bari serve un decreto d'urgenza»

«Per la giustizia a Bari serve un decreto d'urgenza»

 
I dipendenti del pubblico impiego ancora dentro il Palagiustizia dichiarato inagibile

I dipendenti del pubblico impiego ancora dentro il Palagiustizia dichiarato inagibile

 
Bari, rapina con fumogeni a gioielleria della Mongolfiera Panico, uditi alcuni spari

Bari, rapina con fumogeni
a gioielleria della Mongolfiera
Panico, uditi alcuni spari

 
Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»

 
Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

 
Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

Lecce inventa un gelato per Fido. E l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

 
Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

 
«Voglio andare lontano», a Bari ragazzi autistici ai fornelli

«Voglio andare lontano», a Bari ragazzi autistici ai fornelli

 
Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

 
Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

 
La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

 
Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

 
Bari, il relitto della Norman lascia la banchina del Terminal crociere

Bari, il relitto della Norman lascia la banchina del Terminal crociere

 
Lavori alla stazione di Bari

Lavori alla stazione di Bari

 
Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Comuni alle urne

Comuni alle urne

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo del weekend

Previsioni meteo del weekend

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Calcio TV
Calcio, "Ci vorrebbe un Mondiale": il sogno degli italiani diventa romanzo

Calcio, "Ci vorrebbe un Mondiale": il sogno degli italiani diventa romanzo

 
Mondo TV
'Dati condivisi con big cinesi', nuova bufera Facebook

'Dati condivisi con big cinesi', nuova bufera Facebook

 
Economia TV
I contro-dazi della Ue per gli Usa scattano da luglio

I contro-dazi della Ue per gli Usa scattano da luglio

 
Spettacolo TV
Totti dona maglia della Roma a Russell Crowe

Totti dona maglia della Roma a Russell Crowe

 
Sport TV
La Ferrari 488 Pista, test di stampa sul tracciato di Fiorano

La Ferrari 488 Pista, test di stampa sul tracciato di Fiorano

 

Digital Edition

07.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU