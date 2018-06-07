Berlin
Let's talk directly Merkel tells Italy (2)
Answers question on new Italian govt
07 Giugno 2018
Berlin, June 7 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that in relations with Italy "we ought to speak to each other, instead of one speaking about the other, and not start communication in an indirect way via insinuations and conjecture". Merkel was answering a question on Italy's new populist government, formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League.
