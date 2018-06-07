Confidence in Italy to safeguard public accounts - IMF (3)

New York, June 7 - The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it was confident that the new Italian government would safeguard public accounts. "It's clearly at the start. We have confidence that Italy will launch policies to maintain the sustainability of public accounts," and build on past reforms, said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice. "We have not yet had the opportunity of meeting the new authorities.. Rice was answering a question whether he was concerned about sustainability of public debt and if the IMF had advice to give the new government, which has been accused of not having financial cover for all its planned policies.