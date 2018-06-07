Giovedì 07 Giugno 2018 | 17:07

05.06.2018

annuncio affitto bivani con pistola
06.06.2018

Cadavere lungo i binari a Bariritardi treni fino a 2 ore
07.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari per il Palagiustizia sotto le tende
06.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari sotto le tende che fungono da «Palagiustizia»
07.06.2018

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni
06.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Rome

Di Maio orders local MPs to business crisis talks (3)

At industry ministry

Di Maio orders local MPs to business crisis talks (3)

Rome, June 7 - In his first directive, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday ordered local MPs to take part in all talks regarding business crises in their areas. The move was explained by a Senator in Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S), Antonella Campagna, who said "from now on MPs from the majority and the opposition will be able to take part in plenary meetings at the industry ministry on the handling of business crises". As well as being minister, Di Maio is also deputy premier. His M5S is one of the two government partners along with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the second deputy premier.

