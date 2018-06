Model for Bologna 'technology pole' presented at R2B

Bologna, June 7 - The model of Bologna's 'Tecnopolo' (technology pole), a site of over 100,000 square metres that will play host to the new European meteorology centre, was presented on Thursday at the 13th R2B - Research to Business international trade fair. Work on the 52-million-euro 'Tecnopolo' is set to start in summer 2019 and it should be operative before the end of 2020.