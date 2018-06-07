Giovedì 07 Giugno 2018 | 15:24

Pomigliano d'Arco

We remain in NATO, still US ally - Di Maio (3)

Italian opening on sanctions positive says Moscow

We remain in NATO, still US ally - Di Maio (3)

Pomigliano d'Arco, June 7 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the new 5-Star Movement/League government's call for sanctions on Russia to be revised does not mean it wants to exit NATO. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson said Wednesday that the sanctions should stay. "We remain in NATO and allied to the United States," Di Maio, who is also the deputy premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader, said on the fringes of a meeting with Leonardo managers about the aerospace group's plant at Pomigliano d'Arco, near Naples. "But we are carrying forward dialogue with other countries too, such as Russia, as has always been the case. "I'm not worried about the No on Russian sanctions. "Our government is allied to the United States and wants Italy to remain in the agreements, in the alliances, guaranteeing continuity with what came before. "This government won't be supine to the will of other governments. "Historically, Italy has has had a the role within the Western alliance, within NATO, of being a country that dialogues with countries of the East. "We have always dialogued with countries like Russia, but also countries of the Mediterranean, like those in North Africa, which will enable us to resolve the problem of migrant flows too". The Russian foreign ministry, meanwhile, has welcomed the new Italian government's call for Western sanctions on Russia to be revised. Responding to ANSA, the ministry said that Moscow aims to work "jointly with the new Italian government in a spirit of positive continuity of Russian-Italian relations. "We weren't the ones to introduce them (the sanctions) but we will undoubtedly welcome considered, reasonable approaches. "The declarations of the (new) Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Italian parliament (this week) show that the head of the new government intends to cooperate with our country. "Russia intends to do the same".

