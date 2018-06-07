You're all honest till proven otherwise-Di Maio to retailers (3)

Giovedì 07 Giugno 2018 | 15:26

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
05.06.2018

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi

annuncio affitto bivani con pistola
06.06.2018

Bari «Bivani in affitto» e in cucina spunta una pistola

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari per il Palagiustizia sotto le tende
06.06.2018

Caso Palagiustizia, ministro a Bari
«La situazione è grave e urgente»
Le immagini della visita

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao

Cadavere lungo i binari a Bariritardi treni fino a 2 ore
07.06.2018

Cadavere sui binari a Bari
la vittima è un pregiudicato

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni
06.06.2018

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per Fido. E l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

You're all honest till proven otherwise-Di Maio to retailers (3)

We won't be reckless with public finances says minister

You're all honest till proven otherwise-Di Maio to retailers (3)

Rome, June 7 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio told retailers on Thursday that the new government will dismantle parts of the current system that seeks to uncover tax evasion. "We'll abolish all the instruments like the spending-metre and the income-metre and we'll bring in a reversal of the burden of proof," Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and 5-Star Movement leader, told the assembly of retailers association Confcommercio. "You are all honest and it is the duty of the State to prove otherwise". He said instruments like the 'spending-metre' had "made slaves of those who produce value". Di Maio said tax evasion would be tracked down by the cross-checking of data in the possession of the civil service. He said the new government would not be reckless with the public finances but stressed that it would not be afraid to have differences of opinion with the European Commission. "The solidity of the accounts is dear to us," Di Maio said. "If you love Italy, and we love Italy, if we want to carry out economic projects, you have to negotiate with Europe about the conditions that Italy cannot sustain, including by saying no". He said the government will bring in a minium wage for all workers who are not employed on contracts regulated by national collective-bargaining systems. "Our recipe to enable the companies that create jobs to have lift-off is to leave them in peace," he added. "First of all we have to lighten up the laws, because there are too many".

