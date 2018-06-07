Rome
Zingaretti no friend of Rome - Raggi (2)
Mayor says Lazio governor not cooperating on trash, transport
07 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday accused centre-left Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti of failing to cooperate to help solve the capital's transport and trash problems. "Zingaretti is not a friend of Rome on transport and refuse," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "(Rome trash company) AMA is doing its utmost, but if we don't have new developments, we won't know where to take it. "The city council is waiting for 180 million euros that the region should invest in the Rome-(Ostia) Lido train line".
