First cabinet meeting for M5S-League govt

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
05.06.2018

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi

annuncio affitto bivani con pistola
06.06.2018

Bari «Bivani in affitto» e in cucina spunta una pistola

Il ministro della Giustizia a Bari per il Palagiustizia sotto le tende
06.06.2018

Caso Palagiustizia, ministro a Bari
«La situazione è grave e urgente»

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: in Puglia non salteranno posti di lavoro
06.06.2018

Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni
06.06.2018

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»
06.06.2018

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!
06.06.2018

Lecce inventa un gelato per Fido. E l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

Rome

First cabinet meeting for M5S-League govt

Conte set to fly out to G7 in Canada

First cabinet meeting for M5S-League govt

Rome, June 7 - The new 5-Star Movement/League government is set to hold its first cabinet meeting later on Thursday. The meeting is expected to ratify the transfer of the tourism brief from the culture ministry to the agriculture ministry, among other things. With Premier Giuseppe Conte set to flight out to the G7 summit in Canada, however, the new government will not be fully operative until next week. The executive early won confidence votes in the Senate and the Lower House on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Among the pressing issues to address when Conte comes back are the appointment of undersecretaries and junior ministers and a promised pension overhaul.

Raggi to have talks with govt on Rome trash, transport (2)

Raggi to have talks with govt on Rome trash, transport (2)

 
VAT safeguard clause will be 'defused' - Di Maio (3)

VAT safeguard clause will be 'defused' - Di Maio (3)

 
No haggling over VAT - Confcommercio (2)

No haggling over VAT - Confcommercio (2)

 
First cabinet meeting for M5S-League govt

First cabinet meeting for M5S-League govt

 
Economic activity slowing says ISTAT (2)

Economic activity slowing says ISTAT (2)

 
Italian opening on sanctions positive - Moscow (2)

Italian opening on sanctions positive - Moscow (2)

 
Common effort for stability and savings- Mattarella (2)

Common effort for stability and savings- Mattarella (2)

 
Retail sales down 0.7% in April (2)

Retail sales down 0.7% in April (2)

 

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

Salvini, sulla navetta in Aeroporto cantano «Bella ciao»

 
Lecce inventa un gelato per FidoE l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

Lecce inventa un gelato per Fido. E l'estate 2018 non sarà... da cani!

 
Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

 
«Voglio andare lontano», a Bari ragazzi autistici ai fornelli

«Voglio andare lontano», a Bari ragazzi autistici ai fornelli

 
Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

 
Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

 
La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

 
Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

 
Bari, il relitto della Norman lascia la banchina del Terminal crociere

Bari, il relitto della Norman lascia la banchina del Terminal crociere

 
Lavori alla stazione di Bari

Lavori alla stazione di Bari

 
Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

 
Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

 
Agents of time, la band barese in tour all'estero

Agents of time, la band barese in tour all'estero

 
Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

 
A Turco la terza edizione del Gazzetta music contest

A Turco la terza edizione del Gazzetta music contest

 
Cumuli di rifiuti a Torre Chianca. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv

Cumuli di rifiuti a Frigole. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv

 

Spettacolo TV
Totti dona maglia della Roma a Russell Crowe

Totti dona maglia della Roma a Russell Crowe

 
Mondo TV
In Ohio spunta il 'maniaco' della retromarcia

In Ohio spunta il 'maniaco' della retromarcia

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 8 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 8 giugno 2018

 
Calcio TV
Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristante a Villa Stuart

Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristante a Villa Stuart

 
Italia TV
Via al governo Conte, bagarre sul conflitto di interessi

Via al governo Conte, bagarre sul conflitto di interessi

 
Economia TV
Forum Barilla, serve modello mediterraneo sviluppo rurale

Forum Barilla, serve modello mediterraneo sviluppo rurale

 
Sport TV
La Ferrari 488 Pista, test di stampa sul tracciato di Fiorano

La Ferrari 488 Pista, test di stampa sul tracciato di Fiorano

 

