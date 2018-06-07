Italian opening on sanctions positive - Moscow (2)

Moscow, June 7 - The Russian foreign ministry has welcomed the new Italian government's call for Western sanctions on Russia to be revised. Responding to ANSA, the ministry said that Moscow aims to work "jointly with the new Italian government in a spirit of positive continuity of Russian-Italian relations. "We weren't the ones to introduce them (the sanctions) but we will undoubtedly welcome considered, reasonable approaches. "The declarations of the (new) Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Italian parliament (this week) show that the head of the new government intends to cooperate with our country. "Russia intends to do the same".