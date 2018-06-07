Economic activity slowing says ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 7 - The Italian economy is showing signs of slowing down, ISTAT said on Thursday. "In the first quarter of 2018 the Italian economy recorded a slight deceleration, affected by the negative contribution of net foreign demand and investments," the national statistics agency said in its monthly report on the economy. "The manufacturing sector slowed down while services were more dynamic. Employment grew and productivity improved. "Inflation is increasing but with a pace lower than that in the euro area. "The downturn in the leading indicator continues, suggesting a deceleration in economic activity for the coming months".