Retail sales down 0.7% in April (2)

Rome, June 7 - Italian retail sales were down 0.7% in value terms and 0.9% in volume terms in April with respect to March, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said sales dropped 4.6% in value terms and 5.4% in volume terms compared to April 2017. It said a significant factor the year-on-year drop was that most of Italy's Easter-related consumer spending took place in March this year, but in April in 2017.