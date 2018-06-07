Rome
Retail sales down 0.7% in April (2)
Year-on-year down 4.6%, Easter effect big factor
07 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 7 - Italian retail sales were down 0.7% in value terms and 0.9% in volume terms in April with respect to March, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said sales dropped 4.6% in value terms and 5.4% in volume terms compared to April 2017. It said a significant factor the year-on-year drop was that most of Italy's Easter-related consumer spending took place in March this year, but in April in 2017.
Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
Bari «Bivani in affitto» e in cucina spunta una pistola
Caso Palagiustizia, ministro a Bari
«La situazione è grave e urgente»
Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme