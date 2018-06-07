Naples
New govt won't says Yes to everything on migrants-Di Maio (2)
Ready to cooperate says deputy premier
07 Giugno 2018
Naples, June 7 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that Italy's role in sinking a proposed reform of the EU's Dublin Regulation on asylum this week showed that the new government will not accept everything when it comes to migration. "All it took was a few signals on immigration to slow the (reform of) the Dublin Regulation," said Di Maio, who is also 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and deputy premier. "Reformed in that way, that regulation offloaded the problem of immigration onto Italy. "But now they have understood that there's a government that doesn't say yes to everything, that is ready to cooperate in the interests of the Italian people".
Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
Bari «Bivani in affitto» e in cucina spunta una pistola
Caso Palagiustizia, ministro a Bari
«La situazione è grave e urgente»
Brindisi, bagno di folla per Salvini: «Qui non salteranno posti di lavoro»
Vd: sulla navetta cantano Bella ciao
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme