Macerata
Nigerian pair's detention for Pamela murder revoked (2)
Awelina and Lucky still detained for selling drugs
07 Giugno 2018
Macerata, June 7 - A preliminary investigative judge has revoked orders to keep two Nigerians in jail on accusations of involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old Roman girl near Macerata at the end of January, sources said Thursday. The charges of murder and destruction and hiding of a corpse against the men, Lucky Awelima and Desmond Lucky, have been not yet been officially dropped, however. The two had been arrested for complicity with Innocent Oseghale for the murder of Pamela Mastropietro and the dismemberment of her corpse in Macerata. The two remain in jail for selling heroin. Investigations and wiretaps excluded the presence of both the men in the apartment where the girl was killed. Oseghale is in jail in Ascoli Piceno. An Ancona court on Thursday rejected a request to order the Oseghale's detention also for rape charges too.
