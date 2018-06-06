Striped pants, jumpsuits trending this summer

Mercoledì 06 Giugno 2018 | 18:58

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
05.06.2018

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Treni, la nostra battagliaVendola: fate viaggiarepure noi ad Alta Velocità
04.06.2018

«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»

Dai libri ai viaggi in gommoneTria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef
05.06.2018

Dai libri ai viaggi in gommone. Tria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef

annuncio affitto bivani con pistola
06.06.2018

Bari «Bivani in affitto» e in cucina spunta una pistola

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico Sequestro beni per 8 milioni
06.02.2018

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta
l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico
Sequestro beni per 8 milioni

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Lavori alla stazione di Bari
05.06.2018

Lavori alla stazione di Bari

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie
04.06.2018

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

Rome

Striped pants, jumpsuits trending this summer

Easy to wear and sophisticated for elegant holiday wardrobe

Striped pants, jumpsuits trending this summer

Rome, June 6 - Every season has its fashion trend, and this summer expect to see jumpsuits and vertical-stripe pants making their mark. The varieties are endless, with a classic vertical side stripe lending a sporty-chic signature to pant styles ranging from cigarette-leg to capri and palazzo. Colour contrast is bold, whether it's a dark stripe on white pants, red on blue, or pink on red. Jumpsuits are also making a statement this summer, in elegant versions that offer the perfect alternative in situations where a full-length dress might be required. Some models even have a couture touch, elevating the easy-to-wear jumpsuit to a new level of sophistication. The right accessories can lend understated elegance to a jumpsuit. With Swarovski jewel-encrusted stiletto heels, a snake arm cuff, and a blue-toned clutch, the look is quickly pulled together. One version that can take its place in any summer wardrobe, for practicality and trendiness, is the white cotton jumpsuit. Another summer must-have are denim overalls, which evoke a bohemian Coachella festival vibe. The most stylish choice is that of a Missoni mixed knit version, perfect when paired with mules. For sustainable fashion, one can look to Genny, where creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini has been leading the way in safeguarding the environment with what's become known in the industry as responsible luxury. In a recent Genny special edition collection created in collaboration with Taroni, three garments (a jumpsuit, a mini-dress and a full-length dress) were made with organic silk, which Facchini said is a "sign of attention for the environment and labour conditions". The garments in the collection use environmentally friendly fabrics that adhere to the standards required under the certification for Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) as well as the Greenpeace Detox campaign, which aims to eliminate the use of harmful chemicals in textiles. Other labels with options to fit this summer's hottest trend include Escada, Alberta Ferretti, Zadig & Voltaire, Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren and Liu Jo.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Fired worker douses self with petrol at Di Maio home (5)

Fired worker douses self with petrol at Di Maio home (5)

 
Lifer kills self in Livorno

Lifer kills self in Livorno

 
Striped pants, jumpsuits trending this summer

Striped pants, jumpsuits trending this summer

 
Fired worker douses self with petrol at Di Maio home (4)

Fired worker douses self with petrol at Di Maio home (4)

 
Tennis: France, Buffon hail Cecchinato (2)

Tennis: France, Buffon hail Cecchinato (2)

 
Family of woman who died in LA gets $12mn (3)

Family of woman who died in LA gets $12mn (3)

 
Everyone has own conflict of interest Conte tells MPs

Everyone has own conflict of interest Conte tells MPs

 
Workers fired for staging Marchionne funeral (3)

Workers fired for staging Marchionne funeral (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

Brindisi-Corfù, la partenza delle 106 imbarcazioni

 
«Voglio andare lontano», a Bari ragazzi autistici ai fornelli

«Voglio andare lontano», a Bari ragazzi autistici ai fornelli

 
Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

 
Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

 
La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

 
Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

 
Bari, il relitto della Norman lascia la banchina del Terminal crociere

Bari, il relitto della Norman lascia la banchina del Terminal crociere

 
Lavori alla stazione di Bari

Lavori alla stazione di Bari

 
Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

 
Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

 
Agents of time, la band barese in tour all'estero

Agents of time, la band barese in tour all'estero

 
Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

 
A Turco la terza edizione del Gazzetta music contest

A Turco la terza edizione del Gazzetta music contest

 
Cumuli di rifiuti a Torre Chianca. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv

Cumuli di rifiuti a Frigole. E in mare spunta un vecchio tv

 
La festa della Repubblica a Potenza

La festa della Repubblica a Potenza

 
Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina Vd

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Pronto il satellite che accelerera' le previsioni meteo

Pronto il satellite che accelerera' le previsioni meteo

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Italia TV
Autostrade: in estate nuovi tutor in 25-30 tratte

Autostrade: in estate nuovi tutor in 25-30 tratte

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 6 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 6 giugno 2018

 
Economia TV
Nel regno dei mattoncini, siamo entrati a LEGO House

Nel regno dei mattoncini, siamo entrati a LEGO House

 
Sport TV
La Ferrari 488 Pista, test di stampa sul tracciato di Fiorano

La Ferrari 488 Pista, test di stampa sul tracciato di Fiorano

 
Spettacolo TV
Il dilemma di Antoine, buona penna con strane idee

Il dilemma di Antoine, buona penna con strane idee

 
Calcio TV
Balotelli: 'Brutto diventare italiani a 18 anni'

Balotelli: 'Brutto diventare italiani a 18 anni'

 

Digital Edition

06.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU