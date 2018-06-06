Bologna
Family of woman who died in LA gets $12mn (3)
Alice Gruppioni, 32, killed on honeymoon by drug pusher's car
06 Giugno 2018
Bologna, June 6 - The family of a Bologna entrepreneur who was fatally run over while on her honeymoon at Venice Beach on August 3 2013 is to get $12 million in compensation from Los Angeles authorities, sources said Wednesday. Alice Gruppioni, 32, was killed by a car that ploughed into a crowd of people. At the wheel of the car was Nathan Campbell, a drug pusher who has been sentenced to 42 years in jail. photo: Gruppioni with her husband Christian Casadei
