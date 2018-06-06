Everyone has own conflict of interest Conte tells MPs

Rome, June 6 - Everyone has their own conflict of interest, Premier Giuseppe Conte told members of the Lower House ahead of a confidence vote on Wednesday. "I'm not accusing anyone but we will tackle this as soon as possible," he said as opposition MPs protested. Conte was speaking ahead of the House vote which he is sure to win, making his new populist Five Star-League government fully operational after a Senate confidence vote on Tuesday. In other remarks, Conte said politics should take back its proper lead role in the economy without dirigisme. He said "we want to trace the lines of development because we have a project for the future". Conte said his new government would stoke growth while meeting demands to gradually bring down Italy's debt. Italy's anti-corruption agency ANAC should do more to prevent crime, Conte said. He said it should certify administrators. The government will revise measures taken to shore up and help investors in 'popolari' savings banks, Conte said. Conte said there were some "critical issues" with former premier Matteo Renzi's 'Good School' reform but the new government would not totally dismantle it. Conte said that at the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Friday and Saturday "the first position of Italy will be to make itself known and the second one will be to make itself respected".