Parma
Girl student reports boy for sexual violence in class (3)
Incident in Parma high school in presence of two other boys
06 Giugno 2018
Parma, June 6 - An 18-year-old girl student at a Parma high school on Wednesday reported a 19-year-old classmate for sexual violence in the classroom. The incident reportedly occurred at around noon Monday in the presence of two other boys, the Gazzetta di Parma reported. The boy allegedly took her cellphone and then attacked her, the girl said.
Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Dai libri ai viaggi in gommone. Tria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef
Michele Emiliano al Medimex
«Gesto d'amore verso Taranto»