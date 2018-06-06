Rome
Workers fired for staging Marchionne funeral (3)
Rehiring quashed
06 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 6 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday upheld the dismissals of five Fiat workers who staged the fake funeral of company chief Sergio Marchionne outside its Pomigliano plant in 2014. The high court quashed an appeals court verdict that they should be rehired. The Cassation Court upheld the company's appeal and said the workers "crossed the limits of trade union dialectics".
