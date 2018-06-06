Vatican City
Beautiful Med now tomb for men, women and kids - pope
'Condemning future generations' says Francis
06 Giugno 2018
Vatican City, June 6 - The "so beautiful" Mediterranean is now a " tomb for men, women and children" due to migrant drownings, Pope Francis said Wednesday. "We are condemning future generations to live in a common home reduced to ruins," he added.
