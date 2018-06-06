7 mn Italians incur debt to pay for medical care (2)

Rome, June 6 - Seven million Italians get into debt to pay for medical care, a CENSIS-RBM Health Insurance report said Wednesday, Welfare Day. Some 2.8 million Italians have been forced to dip into their savings and even sell their homes, it said. Italians pay some 40 billion euros out of their own pocket for health care every year, the reports said. The figure rose 9.6% between 2013 and 2017, it said.