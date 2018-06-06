Mercoledì 06 Giugno 2018 | 17:01

Pescara

Regional govt caused Rigopiano isolation - prosecutors (2)

Case against Abruzzo Governor D'Alfonso and three others

Regional govt caused Rigopiano isolation - prosecutors (2)

Pescara, June 6 - Prosecutors said Wednesday that the Abruzzo regional government "caused the conditions of total isolation of the Hotel Rigopiano", which was hit by an avalanche in January 2017 that killed 29 people. The prosecutors said Abruzzo Governor Luciano D'Alfonso and three other defendants "belatedly activated" the relative emergency committee. The avalanche hit the resort on January 18, 2017, as 40 people, including guests and staff, were inside, while the region was grappling with extreme weather conditions and the hotel was engulfed by snow. Some of the 29 victims were instantly crushed to death while others who remained trapped died of hypothermia and asphyxiation. Rescuers reached the site several hours after the incident and had to travel on foot because roads had been blocked by heavy snow.

