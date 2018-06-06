Naples
Conte appears in Naples presepe
Carrying 'corno' good luck talisman
06 Giugno 2018
Naples, June 6 - A statuette of new Premier Giuseppe Conte has already appeared in one of Naple's famed 'presepe' nativity scenes. 'Maestro' Genny Di Virgilio created the figurine and put it between those of the two government partners, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini. The M5S-League premier is in a black suit with a white short and speckled blue tie and carrying a briefcase. He is also carrying the typical Neapolitan 'corno' good luck talisman.
Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Dai libri ai viaggi in gommone. Tria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef
Michele Emiliano al Medimex
«Gesto d'amore verso Taranto»