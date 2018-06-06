Riondino to host opening and closing at Venice Film Fest

Venice, June 6 - Italian actor Michele Riondino will host the opening and closing ceremonies at the 75th Venice Film Festival, to take place August 29 to September 8 at the Lido, festival organisers said Wednesday. The festival is directed by Italian cinematographer Alberto Barbera and sponsored by the Venice Biennale. Riondino is known to the international TV public for playing the Young Montalbano in the spin-off series based on Andrea Camilleri's books.