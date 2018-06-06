Rome
Migrants set for deportation won't be let out -Salvini (2)
Deportation centres to be 'closed' facilities says interior min
06 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 6 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the government will set up "closed" migrant-repatriation centres so people set to be deported to their homelands "don't go wandering around the cities". "People don't want to have areas where someone leaves at 8 in the morning, goes back at 10 in the evening and causes trouble in the day because they don't know what to do," the League leader and deputy premier said. When asked about possible opposition to this plan from regional governments, Salvini replied: "with all the League governors we have, I can't wait to have closed centres".
