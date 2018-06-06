Piacenza
Egyptian gets 4 yrs 8 mths for hitting cop (3)
At rally agst CasaPound in Piacenza
06 Giugno 2018
Piacenza, June 6 - A 23-year-old Egyptian national got four years and eight months in jail Wednesday for hitting a Carabiniere during an anti-fascist protest against neo-fascist group CasaPound in Piacenza on February 10. Moustafa Elshennawi was found guilty of brutally hitting brigadier Luca Belvedere with a riot shield he had snatched off him. The sentence was what prosecutors had requested. Elshennawi remains in jail. The February clashes took place in the historic centre of the Emilian city.
Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Dai libri ai viaggi in gommone.Tria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef
Bitonto, crac società bevande: arrestato ex socio, sigilli a beni