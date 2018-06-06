Huge budget scope for public works - Toninelli (4)

Turin, June 6 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Wednesday there was "huge scope" in the budget for targeted public works. "There's a huge budget and there are many possibilities," he said. "We may also do things that have a social impact much bigger than an economic ones". Toninelli said "we must study, I am forming my team....better resources for the country are great results for all citizens. The aim is to do well for all, not a few categories". Toninelli's 5-Star Movement (M5S) have vowed to block projects they see as useless, like the high-speed train line (TAV) between Turin and Lyon. They are also opposed to the TrasAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) project in Puglia. Their coalition partner, the rightwing populist League, is less sure on cancelling major projects.