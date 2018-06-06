Dialogue with Rome but respect EU rules - Merkel (3)

Berlin, June 6 - Germany will talk to the new Italian government but will stress that everyone has to respect EU rules, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday. "We negotiated in a very tough way with Greece and in the end we reached a good accord," Merkel said. "For this reason I'm going towards the new Italian government, too, in such a way that we can talk to each other, and we will say that a Euroepan Union is based on respect for the rules on the part of all". Merkel added: "in this spirit, afterwards, I will report what has been achieved".