Investments in deficit, debt sustainable - Tria (3)

Rome, June 6 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Wednesday a major public works programme could be funded in deficit with Italy's big public debt, the second-biggest in the eurozone after Greece's, unaffected. "A huge programme of public infrastructure projects could be implemented and funded in deficit without creating a problem of sustainability of the public debt via a monetary financing clearly conditioned at a European level," he said in a new book with another economist, Pasquale Lucio Scandizzo. This investment programme would have a strong "positive effect" with "virtuous effects on long-term growth".