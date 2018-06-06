Rome
Investments in deficit, debt sustainable - Tria (3)
Strong positive effects on long-term growth
06 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 6 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Wednesday a major public works programme could be funded in deficit with Italy's big public debt, the second-biggest in the eurozone after Greece's, unaffected. "A huge programme of public infrastructure projects could be implemented and funded in deficit without creating a problem of sustainability of the public debt via a monetary financing clearly conditioned at a European level," he said in a new book with another economist, Pasquale Lucio Scandizzo. This investment programme would have a strong "positive effect" with "virtuous effects on long-term growth".
Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Dai libri ai viaggi in gommone.Tria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef
Bitonto, crac società bevande: arrestato ex socio, sigilli a beni