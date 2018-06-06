May never be TAV train - Toninelli (4)

Mercoledì 06 Giugno 2018 | 15:06

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
05.06.2018

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Treni, la nostra battagliaVendola: fate viaggiarepure noi ad Alta Velocità
04.06.2018

«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»

Dai libri ai viaggi in gommoneTria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef
05.06.2018

Dai libri ai viaggi in gommone.Tria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef

Bitonto, crac società bevandearrestato ex socio, sigilli a beni
05.06.2018

Bitonto, crac società bevande: arrestato ex socio, sigilli a beni

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico Sequestro beni per 8 milioni
06.02.2018

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta
l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico
Sequestro beni per 8 milioni

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Lavori alla stazione di Bari
05.06.2018

Lavori alla stazione di Bari

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie
04.06.2018

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

Turin

May never be TAV train - Toninelli (4)

Responds to Chiamparino's 'over my dead body' remark

May never be TAV train - Toninelli (4)

Turin, June 6 - The high-speed rail (TAV) line between Turin and Lyon may never see a train, Transport Minister Dario Toninelli said Wednesday. Responding to Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino's vow that "they'll have to go over my dead body to stop it", Toninelli said "Chiamparino always makes nice quips but I would tell him to put his mind at ease. "There may never be, on that line, a train passing over his d dead body". Toninelli is a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has vowed to stop the TAV line. The M5S is in a coalition with the rightist populist League, which has said the TAV project must be looked at and possibly revised. Toninelli said later "I only answered a quip from the governor with another quip. "The atmosphere is serene with Chiamparino, I'll meet him in the next few weeks. "There will be collaboration at all institutional levels, that is my task".

