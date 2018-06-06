Ragusa
5 Romanians nabbed for 'enslaving' co-nationals
Near Ragusa
06 Giugno 2018
Ragusa, June 6 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested five Romanians for allegedly enslaving co-nationals, forcing them to live in cold and dank quarters, wear clothes plucked from rubbish bins, eat mouldy food, work in fields for free and prostitute themselves, near Ragusa in Sicily. Some of the alleged victims were minors, police said. Anyone who rebelled as subjected to "ferocious" violence, police said.
