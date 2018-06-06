Rome
Salvini says Fornero 'sacred vow', flat tax 'will help all'
Slams NYT article
06 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 6 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the rightwing populist League, reiterated Wednesday that dismantling the 2011 Fornero pension law is a "sacred pledge". Salvini also said the government's proposed two-rate 'flat tax' "would help everyone". He said he was neither pro-American nor pro-Russian, but Moscow was a strategic partner. Salvini attacked a New York Times article which said Premier Giuseppe Conte was low on specifics in his maiden confidence speech.
