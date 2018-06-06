Talk to Russia but keep sanctions, NATO tells Italy (3)

Brussels, June 6 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday on the new Italian government's overtures to Russia and vow to work to revise sanctions that "we must maintain political dialogue with Russia but the economic sanctions are important". Stoltenberg said "congratulations to the new Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, I look forward to working with him, I will meet him soon". He said he was happy about "Italy's commitment to NATO confirmed by Conte", since "Italy is an important ally" for the Alliance.