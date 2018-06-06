Talk to Russia but keep sanctions, NATO tells Italy (3)

Mercoledì 06 Giugno 2018 | 13:09

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
05.06.2018

Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Treni, la nostra battagliaVendola: fate viaggiarepure noi ad Alta Velocità
04.06.2018

«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»

Dai libri ai viaggi in gommoneTria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef
05.06.2018

Dai libri ai viaggi in gommone.Tria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef

Bitonto, crac società bevandearrestato ex socio, sigilli a beni
05.06.2018

Bitonto, crac società bevande: arrestato ex socio, sigilli a beni

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari
05.06.2018

La festa dell'Arma dei Carabinieri a Bari

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi
06.06.2018

Scarichi abusivi nel Canale Reale scoperti e sequestrati dalla polizia ambientale di Brindisi

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico Sequestro beni per 8 milioni
06.02.2018

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta
l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico
Sequestro beni per 8 milioni

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde
05.06.2018

Gallipoli, strade chiuse e segnaletica assente: viaggio nell'inferno di Baia Verde

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Lavori alla stazione di Bari
05.06.2018

Lavori alla stazione di Bari

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie
04.06.2018

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

Brussels

Talk to Russia but keep sanctions, NATO tells Italy (3)

Rome key ally says Stoltenberg

Talk to Russia but keep sanctions, NATO tells Italy (3)

Brussels, June 6 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday on the new Italian government's overtures to Russia and vow to work to revise sanctions that "we must maintain political dialogue with Russia but the economic sanctions are important". Stoltenberg said "congratulations to the new Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, I look forward to working with him, I will meet him soon". He said he was happy about "Italy's commitment to NATO confirmed by Conte", since "Italy is an important ally" for the Alliance.

