Brussels
Talk to Russia but keep sanctions, NATO tells Italy (3)
Rome key ally says Stoltenberg
06 Giugno 2018
Brussels, June 6 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday on the new Italian government's overtures to Russia and vow to work to revise sanctions that "we must maintain political dialogue with Russia but the economic sanctions are important". Stoltenberg said "congratulations to the new Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, I look forward to working with him, I will meet him soon". He said he was happy about "Italy's commitment to NATO confirmed by Conte", since "Italy is an important ally" for the Alliance.
Puglia, via alle Case della salute la nuova vita degli ospedali chiusi
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Dai libri ai viaggi in gommone.Tria, da Castellana Grotte al Mef
Bitonto, crac società bevande: arrestato ex socio, sigilli a beni