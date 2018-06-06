Rome
Few laws but done well says Fraccaro (3)
We won't rush says minister for relations with parliament
06 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 6 - The new Five Star-League government is aiming to pass "few laws, but done well," Minister for Relations with Parliament Riccardo Fraccaro told journalists Wednesday. "We're aiming to pass few laws and done well, we mustn't rush in the approval of laws and I think that the Italians will understand if we take a few months' longer," he said. Fraccaro also said he hoped to be able to work "constructively" with the opposition parties, "trying to make parliament work in a collaborative way, which wasn't possible with the last legislature".
