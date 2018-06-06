Naples
Man, 21, shot in back and leg in Naples
Not in life-threatening condition
06 Giugno 2018
Naples, June 6 - A 21-year-old man with a criminal record was shot in the back and leg with four shots in Naples Tuesday night, sources said Wednesday. He was taken to hospital where he is not in a life-threatening condition, they said. Police said it may have been an attempted hit by the local Camorra mafia.
