Rome
7 mn Italians incur debt to pay for medical care
2.8 mn forced to dip into savings, sell homes
06 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 6 - Seven million Italians get into debt to pay for medical care, a CENSIS-RBM Health Insurance report said Wednesday, Welfare Day. Some 2.8 million Italians have been forced to dip into their savings and even sell their homes, it said.
