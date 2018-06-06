Conte in House for second confidence vote

Rome, June 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to address the Lower House for a confidence vote on his government programme Wednesday, the second of two after winning the confidence of the Senate Tuesday night. Meanwhile Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the rightwing populist League, reiterated that dismantling the 2011 Fornero pension law is a "sacred pledge". He said he was neither pro-American nor pro-Russian, but Moscow as a strategic partner.