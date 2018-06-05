Tennis: Cecchinato beats Djokovic to make Paris semis (4)

Rome, June 5 - Italy's Marco Cecchinato beat former world no 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 to make the semi-finals of the French Open in Paris Tuesday. Palermo-born Cecchinato, who won on his fourth match point, became the first Italian man to make the semis at Roland Garros since Corrado Barazzutti in 1978. He will face Austria's Dominic Thiem on Thursday. Cecchinato burst into tears after winning the fourth-set tie-break 13-11. "My heart was beating very hard, he was pushing and in the end he played better and I started believing less, but now I'm in the semifinal," he said. "I started the match convinced I had nothing to lose and I started to believe, I didn't think I'd get this far, I was aggressive, convinced I would win, courageous and perfect. "I've made so many sacrifices, it's incredible to reach the semis".