Teen gang robbed and beat peers in central Rome (2)

Rome, June 5 - A teen gang has been accused of beating up and robbing their peers in Rome's historic center between Piazza del Popolo, Villa Borghese and Piazzale Flaminio. Carabinieri say that four teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 will be charged. On Monday afternoon, the four teenagers - one girl from Rome, one from Tivoli and two boys from Rome - approached a 14-year-old Rome resident, who was in the company of friends, and started punching him in the face and trying to steal his smartphone and a gold chain. However, the reaction by the group of friends made the gang turn and run. The carabinieri later found the gang with stolen objects from similar attacks on other young victims.