Tennis: Cecchinato beats Djokovic to make Paris semis (3)

Rome, June 5 - Italy's Marco Cecchinato beat former world no 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 to make the semi-finals of the French Open in Paris Tuesday. Palermo-born Cecchinato, who won on his fourth match point, became the first Italian man to make the semis at Roland Garros since Corrado Barazzutti in 1978. He will face Austria's Dominic Thiem on Thursday. Cecchinato burst into tears after winning the fourth-set tie-break 13-11.