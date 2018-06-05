Tennis: Cecchinato beats Djokovic to make Paris semis (3)

Cerca

Martedì 05 Giugno 2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumorein meno di 2 anni: è allarme
03.06.2018

Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme

Treni, la nostra battagliaVendola: fate viaggiarepure noi ad Alta Velocità
04.06.2018

«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»

Processione a Brindisi il vescovo cade da cavallo
04.06.2018

Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo

Ciclista muore investito da tir in via Napoli a Bari
04.06.2018

Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari

Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere
04.06.2018

Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne
02.06.2018

Bari, armato di ascia alla festa della Repubblica: fermato 53enne Foto

Salento, sventrati della notte 2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola
02.06.2018

Salento, sventrati della notte
2 bancomat a Ugento e Sannicola Foto

2 giugno, le manifestazioni sul lungomare e al Sacrario
02.06.2018

2 giugno, le manifestazioni a Bari sul lungomare e al Sacrario Foto: la festa a Potenza

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico Sequestro beni per 8 milioni
06.02.2018

Ciccolella, dopo la bancarotta
l'accusa di truffa sul fotovoltaico
Sequestro beni per 8 milioni

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione
04.06.2018

Brindisi, il vescovo cade da cavallo durante la processione

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie
04.06.2018

Gallipoli, la mostra che non si visita: al castello per farsi i selfie

Lavori alla stazione di Bari
05.06.2018

Lavori alla stazione di Bari

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina
02.06.2018

Bari, primo giorno a Torre Quetta: aspettando giochi d'acqua e piscina Vd

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Tennis: Cecchinato beats Djokovic to make Paris semis (3)

Beats former world no 1 6-3, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6

Tennis: Cecchinato beats Djokovic to make Paris semis (3)

Rome, June 5 - Italy's Marco Cecchinato beat former world no 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 to make the semi-finals of the French Open in Paris Tuesday. Palermo-born Cecchinato, who won on his fourth match point, became the first Italian man to make the semis at Roland Garros since Corrado Barazzutti in 1978. He will face Austria's Dominic Thiem on Thursday. Cecchinato burst into tears after winning the fourth-set tie-break 13-11.

05.06.2018

