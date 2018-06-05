Rome
New speed control devices on 25-30 highway sections (3)
'Active by the summer on popular holiday roads'
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - Prefect Roberto Sgalla said Tuesday in speaking to journalists that between 25 and 30 sections of Italian highways would be fitted with a new speed control system. He added that roads popular with Italians leaving for their holiday would be focused on prior to the beginning of the summer. He noted that a previous system used had "halved highway deaths".
Pisticci, 359 morti di tumore
in meno di 2 anni: è allarme
«Ci siamo risvegliati
in un nuovo Medioevo»
Processione a Brindisi
il vescovo cade da cavallo
Ciclista muore investito
da tir in via Napoli a Bari
Denaro per addomesticare indagine, arrestato finanziere