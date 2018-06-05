Rome
Will call Trenta to COPASIR - Renzi (3)
Ex-PD leader says in Senate
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - Former Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that the PD would summon Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta to the intelligence service oversight committee COPASIR to "clear up some points she knows well". Trenta was formerly head of the Consortium for research on intelligence and security services, which recruited contractors to work in war zones including Libya. Renzi was speaking in the Senate in a debate on confidence in Giuseppe Conte's new M5S-League government.
