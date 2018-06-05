Ex-CISL chief Carniti dies (3)

Rome, June 5 - Former CISL trade union leader Pierre Carniti died in Rome at the age of 81 on Tuesday. Carniti was secretary-general of the Christian Democrat-linked union federation, the second-biggest in Italy's big three unions, from 1979 to 1985. The biggest union is the former Communist/Socialist-linked CGIL, and the third-biggest is the fomrer Republican/Liberal-linked UIl.