Rome
Segre says will oppose special laws on Roma (3)
'With all my strength' says Life Senator, Holocaust survivor
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Liliana Segre said Tuesday she would oppose special laws on Roma with all her strength. "I refuse to think that our democratic civilisation may be tainted by special laws," said Segre. "If it happens I will oppose it with all my strength". Anti-migrant League leader and Interior Minister Matteo salvini has vowed to close all of Italy's Roma and Sinti camps.
