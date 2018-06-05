Totti and Crowe at Colosseum for 'Gladiator Live'

(ANSA) Rome, June 5 - Film star Russell Crowe showed up at a photocall ahead of Wednesday's charity screening at the Colosseum of Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster 'Gladiator' with a 'Forza Roma' scarf. He then went on to speak with a great deal of passion about the Italian capital, noting that he had been here before and would like to stay for a while. Crowe, who has put on weight and now has a white beard, will be meeting the Roma football team's legendary player on Wednesday, Francesco Totti. The event was organized by the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema, Cineconcerts and the Parco Archeologico del Colosseo in collaboration with Rotary. The screening of the film will be accompanied by a live performance of the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema. The composer for the film soundtrack, Hans Zimmer, will also be present with soloist Lisa Gerrard and Justin Freer, the composer and conductor of the orchestra. The screening will be repeated on June 8-9 at Circo Massimo. The charity event has a total of 300 places only and proceeds will go to Programma End Polio Now as well as contribute to building an elevator for the third ring of the Colosseum, to help the handicapped.