Decree needed for Bari courts - CSM (3)

Rome, June 5 - A government decree is needed to resolve the situation in Bari where law courts have been moved to tents because the court building was declared unsafe, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), said Tuesday. CSM head Giuseppe Legnii said resolving the situation was urgent. Legal proceedings have been camped out in the tents in a Bari square for over a week now. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede promised he would respond to the CSM's call.