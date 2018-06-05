Imperial villa found near Milvian Bridge

Rome, June 5 - An imperial Roman villa has been found along the banks of the Tiber near the Milvian Bridge, archaeologists said Tuesday. Digs have uncovered a large floor area in 'opus sectile', decorated with "extraordinary" multicoloured marble floral motifs, they said. The beauty of the floor has led experts to believe that the rest of the building was full of precious decorations. The villa's setting so close to the river is unusual, archaeologists said.