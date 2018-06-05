Rome
Yes we are populist says Conte
We listen to people's needs says premier
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Tuesday that his 5-Star Movement/League government was not ashamed to be described as populist. "The political parties that make up the government majority have been accused of being populist and anti-system," Conte said. "If populism is the attitude of listening to people's needs, then we lay a claim to it".
