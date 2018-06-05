Rome
New wind is blowing says Conte (2)
We'll complete our programme says premier
05 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Tuesday his government will complete its programme to bring about real change for Italian people. "Even if we only achieve the innovations that I have just mentioned, the citizens would immediately perceive that the new wind is not blowing in vain," he said. "They would perceive that the wind of change is blowing everywhere: in the big cities and in the little towns. "They would perceive that their quality of life has improved and they would feel more unite and proud to live in this beautiful country of ours. "This is our final objective".
