We'll seek revision of Russia sanctions - Conte (2)

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Tuesday that his government will seek to have Western sanctions on Russia revised. "We intend to reiterate our country's convinced (sense of) belonging to the Atlantic Alliance, with the United States a special ally," he said. "We'll be the advocates of an opening towards Russia, which has consolidated its international role in various geopolitical crises in recent years. "We'll be promoters of a revision of the system of sanctions, starting with those that risk crucifying Russian civilian society".